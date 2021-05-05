Although we were still around this past year, we were unable to do so much and are still limited on some things, but we’re back and ready to serve our veterans, their families and our community.
April had a great ending. In addition to being a monetary sponsor, several members volunteered to help with the Kids Fishing Event held by Impact Lufkin at the lake at their property on Sayers Street. Five members participated and three helped bait hooks and show how to throw a line, set a hook, reel in the fish and take and release the fish properly. The other two members were busy helping with the hamburger plates for all the hungry fishermen.
American Legion Family National Poppy Day is May 28. We know we will be at Tractor Supply, but times have not been confirmed as of this writing. Other locations have yet to be confirmed.
Placing American flags on veteran’s graves for Memorial Day. We know of at least six area cemeteries that will be covered. Speaking of Memorial Day, don’t forget to get your veteran’s photo to The Lufkin Daily News by May 14 for this year’s Memorial Day special edition.
Flag Day is June 14, and this year the celebration will last for three days. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 12, the first 100 people or businesses to bring in a tattered or torn 3-foot-by-5-foot American flag will get a new one compliments of the American Legion Auxiliary No. 113. Come by the parking lot at the American Legion Post No. 113 (Angelina County Senior Citizens Center, 2801 Valley Ave.)
Then Sunday, June 13, the VFW Post No. 1836 will host a proper flag disposal ceremony at their post home, 1800 Ford Chapel Road. Time to be disclosed at a later day.
And on Flag Day, June 14, we will once again have the annual City of Lufkin Flag Day Ceremony at Bronaugh Park (across the street from City Hall) at 5 p.m. What a great way to honor and celebrate our wonderful U.S. flag.
Be sure to check out our Facebook page at American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 113-Lufkin TX | Facebook and check events listed on several area community event calendars, including the Chamber of Commerce and others.
If you are a veteran with an honorable discharge or the spouse or immediate family member of a veteran, please consider joining our ranks in support of so many who are unable to do so themselves.
You can join, renew your dues, and keep up with what is going on around the country all online at legion.org, txlegion.org, alaforveterans.org or alatexas.org.
Or you can attend one of our regular monthly meetings held on the first Monday of each month. The Auxiliary meets at 5 p.m. and the Post meets at 6 p.m.
If 5 p.m. is too early, please let us know if that is the only reason you are not joining us. We used to meet at 5:30 p.m.but most members said they did not have a problem with meeting earlier.
