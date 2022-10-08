Several law enforcement agencies are continuing to search for a Beaumont murder suspect who was last seen on foot Friday afternoon in Lufkin.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers and several other local agencies were continuing to assist Beaumont police late Saturday in finding the suspect, who led authorities on a foot pursuit Friday afternoon behind Metal Mart, heading toward Fuller Springs and Spring Lake Road, according to chief deputy Mark McLin.
“He still hasn’t been located, and his identity is unknown at this time,” McLin said Saturday night. “Anybody with any information that may identify the subject, please call the sheriff’s office or Crime Stoppers.”
The sheriff's office's number is (936) 634-3331. Crime Stoppers tips are accepted at 639TIPS.com, through their app (639TIPS.com/app) or by calls to (936) 639-TIPS (639-8477).
The suspect is described as a Black male, 25-30 years old, who is 6 feet tall and of medium-build body type, wearing a dark colored shirt. The most distinguishable feature is his approximately 1-inch-long dreadlocks.
It was not known late Saturday if he was armed.
Beaumont police said it was an active investigation and have not yet provided any details.
Around 3 p.m. Friday, Beaumont police contacted the sheriff’s office requesting help finding the suspect, who was driving a blue Hyundai Sonata northbound on U.S. Highway 69 south, McLin said. Huntington police located the car, and the man evaded authorities before wrecking in the private lot of Metal Mart in the 4110 block of Highway 69 in Lufkin.
The suspect then abandoned the wrecked vehicle and fled on foot behind the business, McLin said.
