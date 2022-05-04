Angelina College baseball coaches are offering a three-day summer camp for young players ages 6-13 from June 6-8 at Poland Field on the Angelina College campus. Camp times will run from 9 a.m. until noon. The cost for the three days is $100.
The camp is designed to teach young players the fundamentals, drills and skills of the game while emphasizing the “fun” in “fundamentals.” Skills upon which the camp will focus include fielding, throwing, hitting, baserunning, sliding and pitching.
Campers are instructed to bring their own gloves, cleats, pants, bats, helmets and “whatever you normally bring to a baseball game.”
Instructors for the camp include Roadrunner head coach Jeff Livin, who just completed his 26th season as AC’s skipper. Livin’s program has helped more than 40 players on their way to the major league draft — including several former players currently serving on major league rosters.
Joining Livin will be AC assistant baseball coach Seth Spivey, who after his own career as a Roadrunner was drafted by the Texas Rangers. Spivey spent five years with the organization before embarking on his coaching career.
Registration information is located at angelina.edu/camproadrunner. Parents should complete the waiver for their campers. On the top right hand corner of the waiver, they will select the T-shirt size and the camp session they want the camper to attend.
They then need to email the completed waiver to camproadrunner@angelina.edu. If parents or family members have any questions regarding the youth camp, contact Fanny Luna at fluna@angelina.edu or (936) 633-5321. Full-time AC employees can use the dependent waiver and get 50% off.
