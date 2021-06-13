A fundraiser has been set up to help a Pollok boy’s family with funeral expenses after he drowned in a swimming pool at a home on Julie Road Saturday night.
“Hi, my name is Chad Whisenant and I'm raising funds to cover funeral expenses for my 10-year-old cousin, Aiden Rivera,” a post on the GoFundMe account states. “Aiden tragically drowned on June 12, 2021. Your gift to help our family cover these unexpected costs would be greatly appreciated.”
Donations can be made at tinyurl.com/v2kr9c.
Graveside services for Aiden are pending through Carroway Funeral Home in Lufkin, and the family will welcome friends and loved ones there at a date and time to be announced.
Aiden was a student at Central ISD and attended Timber Creek Church.
Memories and condolences may be added at carrowayfuneralhome.com.
