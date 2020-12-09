As we round out 2020 — a year none of us will forget anytime soon — I want to send this message to you and to the entire Lufkin/Angelina County community: Thank you.
I’m sure I don’t have to remind you what this year has offered and is still offering us. It has been hard, and no one has been immune from the effects of what COVID has done — from grocery workers to first responders to educators to health care workers and beyond. We have all been forever changed.
For the past nine months, the staff of Woodland Heights, along with the many health care partners (physicians, therapists, nurses, agencies and other health care workers) that make Angelina County home, have been caring for our community with a bit more anxiety than usual.
While their concern is divided between their patients, their families and themselves, they continue to excel in extending quality care, always advocating for their patients and making safety for everyone a priority.
It is an honor to be a small part of the health care community here, and I could not be prouder of the Woodland Heights team.
During the past year, we were also overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and support from our community. We saw countless meals and snacks donated to fuel our staff.
We had so many people offering Personal Protective Equipment, handmade face masks and other supplies. We never felt like we were in this fight alone thanks to the signs of encouragement and letters of love, and we felt every prayer prayed.
While we hope we are on the downhill slide of this pandemic, I am glad to walk through it in this community — this generous, giving, loving community.
And while it seems like it is not enough, I also can’t say it enough ... thank you.
