OK, looks like I’m gonna have to have a talk with the new guy.
I know, I know. It’s his first day on the job, and he hasn’t quite figured out how things work yet. I also know he had one heck of a trip just getting here. I’ll try to take into account both those factors as we have our little conversation.
But still ... we need to talk.
First, the dude needs to learn a little about schedules and how to stick to ’em. I’m not real sure what was going on up there where he was before, but around here we like to make plans and keep ’em. The new guy? I guess he wasn’t checking his calendar. Do they not have cellphones with reminders where he was? This is the 21st century, man. We’ve got all kinds of ways to plan our days. I sure get enough notifications throughout every day to keep me on track. What’s he using? A sundial?
See, he’s gotta understand how following a schedule is a very important part of our lives. It allows us to know what we’re doing on any given day. It might be a work schedule, or it could be something as simple as a TV schedule. The new guy’s own dad is a massive sports fan. He knows how to look at a schedule to see what time his favorite team is playing. What if the team just up and decided to play a game 10 days earlier without letting anyone know — like the new guy just did? Man, talk about wreaking havoc. Nobody likes those kinds of surprises.
In this new guy’s case, he was scheduled to get here on July 1. That was pretty much etched in stone, and his family was planning his arrival accordingly. My wife was going to fly out this past Wednesday so she could be there when he arrived, and I’d even managed to book us a nice hotel suite for the night before. This past month has been pretty hectic, and we were looking forward to a night out together before she headed off to her big meeting.
Imagine our surprise when we received a notification that not only was the new guy gonna get here sooner, but he was also on his way right danged now.
More havoc ensued. I canceled our hotel. Susie made calls to change her flight. I even had to rearrange my morning online class — see, dude, we all go by schedules around here — just to get my wife to the airport a day earlier.
Even then, Susie held out hope that the new guy would take his time and give her time to greet him. He could have waited two more days and surprised her for her birthday. Nope. Dude must have been in a hurry. Guess he got tired of treading water and was ready to make a swim for it. Mere hours after our notification he was on his way, the guy just randomly showed up the same night. Ten whole days early.
Man. We need to recalibrate his calendar. The College World Series was on that night. Not to mention how he probably wrecked his own mom’s plans for that evening.
What was he thinking?
That’s the story of how our newest grandson made his appearance. Ashleigh, his mom, called us Monday evening to let us know she’d broken some water or something like that. (How’s anybody gonna break water?) From the reactions between my wife and our two daughters — who were here with us when the call came — broken water means a baby’s about to get here. They also said something about “di-late,” but the kid was apparently getting here early, so the “late” part made no sense to me.
Good thing they didn’t need my baby knowledge to guide ’em. Scheduled to arrive on July 1 — which would have given us all plenty of time to make arrangements — Benjamin John Weber V (or “Lil’ Cinco” to me) got tired of paddling around in a placenta and decided to rush his little self into the big, wide world. I plan to talk to him as soon as possible, but if I remember babies correctly, they don’t listen much for the first, oh, 18 years or so. Discussing calendars and schedules with him at this point would be pointless, as he obviously pays no attention to either.
The second part of our discussion, when the time comes, will be to let him know just how excited all of us are to have him here. Gonna put the pressure on him early. His greeting party consists of some big, spread-out families with a lot of people who can’t wait to meet him. His Aunt Claire, clearly anticipating his early arrival, got there in plenty of time, so she’ll have bragging rights forever. She might even let Ben’s mom hold him every once in a while.
Kid’s gonna get passed around like a big bottle of a favorite beverage at a campfire.
While he waits to meet the rest of the crew, little Ben’s gonna have a pair of great parents to teach him all the cool stuff in the world. His mom and dad, Jay and Ashleigh, are some mighty smart people. Kid’s gonna know some stuff.
And when it’s finally my turn to meet him, I hope I get to teach him something, too.
I’ll start with explaining how calendars and schedules work.
