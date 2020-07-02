The Angelina Arts Alliance will be enjoying some growth in the next few months, as the organization has announced that the administrative and box office will be moving from Angelina College to downtown Lufkin.
The new address at 108 S. First St. will put them between Manhattan Fine Dining and The White Peacock Olive Oil & Vinegar Company and across the street from the Pines Theater.
The organization hopes this will make them more accessible so they can be more of a “one-stop-shop” for all things arts and entertainment in Lufkin.
Construction should be completed at the end of summer or the first part of the fall, executive director Jennifer Allen said in a press release.
“Angelina Arts is excited to move its administrative and box office downtown,” Allen said.
“This move represents a bold step forward at a time when the arts will be even more critical to the cultural and economic vitality of our city. Lufkin’s downtown is growing, and we are thrilled to be a part of its future success.”
The move will provide the Arts Alliance the space it needs to continue growing and to better utilize the skills of interns and volunteers. Additionally, with the new office space will come some new staff, the release said. They didn’t clarify how much new staff, but they currently employ three people.
The organization will maintain its close relationship with the college, which has housed the organization for 19 years.
