Two men are in custody after a manhunt in Burke, according to Lufkin police.
The two men hooked up a pickup truck police say was for sale in the old Kmart parking lot when the owner of the truck noticed what they were doing, according to a press release by Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth.
The men dropped the truck after realizing they’d been caught by the owner, the report said. The owner of the pickup chased the men and called for police assistance, according to the report.
When they reached the 100 block of Pinery Road in Burke the men fled on foot, according to police.
Police found them after establishing a perimeter; an officer spotted them in a tree line 300 yards from where they fled the tow truck, the report said.
