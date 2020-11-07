Kristi Carter and Brianna Reynolds will tell you their lives are about to change after they received two free teeth remodelings from Huntington Family Dental Friday morning.
“Nobody knows what any of us have gone through,” Reynolds said. “I thank all of y’all. I’m blessed. Thank you.”
“This means the world to me. You can only imagine,” Carter said. “It’s hard to describe how amazing it’s going to feel to actually be able to smile and not have to hide it for once in 10 years.”
Reynolds said she was in a bicycle accident when she was 7 years old, and she has been referred to different doctors many times, but no one could help her.
“When I was in middle school and high school, everybody used to call me ‘Sharp’ because of my teeth, and I hated that feeling, and I never would show my teeth in any pictures because I was so embarrassed. But for y’all to do this for us is amazing,” Reynolds said. “We just thank you so much.”
To receive the news Friday was a particular blessing for both women because Carter was on her way for a funeral and Reynolds’ family had recently lost a child, whose obituary was in the Friday newspaper.
“This is a really hard time for everyone, and Thanksgiving was the time we wanted to give back,” Dr. Gayatari Raina said. “We hope and pray this really changes their lives because that’s what it’s about.”
This is the practice’s third-year anniversary. Raina said Dr. Greg Tate helped her last year, no questions asked, and she knew she would need even more help this year, so she asked Dr. Ryan Hinckley for help, as well.
“It’s a lot of time and effort, and they really have gone above and beyond. They’re my heroes,” Raina said.
It is imperative that health care professionals give some of their talent back to the community, especially for those who are less fortunate or more in need, Tate said.
“I think it’s a wonderful opportunity to see people’s lives change,” Hinckley said. “The mouth is such an essential part of how we communicate with people, with their perception of us, first-time impressions, how we get jobs. Being able to change somebody’s life in that manner is just a wonderful opportunity.”
Raina will start with the foundation of the women’s mouth, getting it good and healthy, and then Tate and Hinckley will take over with the specialist care to help work together to get their smiles perfect, Raina said.
“Our dental community is amazing, our Pineywood association, and I feel like all of us maybe, perhaps, could come together one day and do this every year, like a mission,” Raina said. “We could come together and just donate our time for people.”
