The Deep East Texas Council of Governments will hold a public meeting May 13 to hear what Nacogdoches residents have to say about transportation needs.
The 4 p.m. meeting at the C.L. Simon Recreation center is one of a series of public sessions being held as part of the planning process to develop a five-year transit plan for the 11-county region served by DETCOG. Meetings will be held in each county of largely rural region.
“Some of our counties do not have any public transit. In some of our counties you can call and schedule a ride a couple of days in advance. Some of our cities have fixed bus routes,” said DETCOG regional planner Bob Bashaw. “The planning process gives us an opportunity to look for better ways these resources could be used.”
Angelina and Nacogdoches counties have the most transit providers, according to DETCOG’s 2017 transit plan. These include fixed route buses, appointment-only shuttles and cab companies.
Jasper County, which last month announced it was exiting DETCOG and moving to the Southeast Texas Regional Planning Commission, was in 2017 the most heavily populated county in the region without transit services for the public.
Organizations providing transportation also are encouraged to provide information on their services at the meetings, he said, since matching up available rides with needs is an important part of the plan.
Those unable to attend the meeting can email feedback to info@detcog.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.