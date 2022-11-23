November is National Adoption Month, and it’s also the month that many families in America will celebrate the holiday of Thanksgiving with their families, friends and loved ones. For me, the month of November makes it impossible to ignore my past and the immense amount of gratitude I have for having landed in East Texas.
Before my name became Annie Schroeder, it was Rosalee Rodriguez, my given name by my biological parents who, for numerous and complex reasons, had their rights terminated. From the ages of 2 to roughly 10, my brother and I found ourselves in long-term foster care, spending the holidays with strangers who eventually became family. It was in foster care that I first learned to tie my shoes, ride a bike, read and so many other things. But I also internalized not-so-great messages about who I was as a person.
Looking back, I’m always amazed by the adaptability of children — imagine being dropped off in a stranger’s home without any idea as to why you’re there or how long you’ll be there. There’s you, standing in the doorway of what the social worker is telling you is your new home. You didn’t get the chance to tell your friends at school bye and you wonder if you’re being moved because you made your former foster mother mad when you wouldn’t stop jumping on the bed — so mad that it’s landed you in this new place to get used to. It’s like suddenly everything you knew was a sure thing was ripped right out from under you, and you’re learning just how little can be counted on.
It’s assumed you’ll get used to the new room, the new bed, new foster siblings, new rules, new ways of thinking and being. Sometimes you do and sometimes you don’t. As a child, you can’t understand the complexities of a system that is so much larger than you — you’re only left with big and complex feelings you don’t really know what to do with. You learn to adapt, but at the cost of your ability to dream, to imagine and to trust.
In my experience, the most traumatic and memorable thing about foster care is how the chaos of constant instability — knowing that at any moment you can come home off the school bus and your things may be packed and ready for you to go somewhere else — infiltrates how you think of yourself. A small, useless thing that can be picked up and dropped off just about anywhere.
Stability matters because it helps a child solidify a healthier narrative about who they are — someone that matters, someone worth sticking around for.
When I moved from my foster home in a small central Texas town to East Texas to be adopted, I didn’t know how stability, in the form of being adopted by my “forever family,” would impact me, but it was transformative. I went from being an incredibly shy and reserved bookworm to a goofy, outgoing and self-assured bookworm. I went from having little confidence in myself to running for class president and participating in high school soccer, debate and so many other things. I went to college and graduated with my bachelor’s, then my master’s, and now my PhD. I became a social worker and a therapist. I was granted a better life because people decided to make me a permanent part of their family, and it made me feel like I mattered.
Now I’m the director of recruitment and training for CASA of the Pines and I’m excited to be part of an organization that strives to make the lives of children in foster care better by giving them at least one stable figure in their lives — a Court Appointed Special Advocate. To be a CASA is to honor and accept the role that we can play, if we choose to, in the lives of children whose worlds are being turned upside down by circumstances that are bigger and more complex than they can imagine. It’s to understand the impact our actions can have in the narrative a foster child writes about themselves, whether they learn to view themselves as dispensable or human beings that are deserving of love and security.
Across the United States, some 50,000 children will be adopted out of the child welfare system, and others will be reunited with their families. We can and should celebrate that, but at the same time, we should acknowledge that far more children are left to navigate the foster care system largely on their own.
Whether it’s by design or completely coincidental, it’s telling either way that the month of December, a time many of us associate with the act of giving, follows a month marked by feelings of gratitude. I’m so thankful I was given stability in the form of becoming a permanent member of the Schroeder family but I was also taught it’s important to look for ways to give back.
You also can be a part of creating positive change in the lives of children who can’t control where they are going or with whom; you can help a foster kid learn that people can and do care and that they matter — they aren’t small, useless things to be picked up and dropped off wherever. This holiday season, consider ways you could add joy and fulfillment to your life in the new year, and if you think becoming a CASA might be the thing for you, please email us to begin your journey at admin@casapines.org.
Annie Allen is the director of recruitment and training for CASA of the Pines.
