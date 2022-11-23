November is National Adoption Month, and it’s also the month that many families in America will celebrate the holiday of Thanksgiving with their families, friends and loved ones. For me, the month of November makes it impossible to ignore my past and the immense amount of gratitude I have for having landed in East Texas.

Before my name became Annie Schroeder, it was Rosalee Rodriguez, my given name by my biological parents who, for numerous and complex reasons, had their rights terminated. From the ages of 2 to roughly 10, my brother and I found ourselves in long-term foster care, spending the holidays with strangers who eventually became family. It was in foster care that I first learned to tie my shoes, ride a bike, read and so many other things. But I also internalized not-so-great messages about who I was as a person.

Annie Allen is the director of recruitment and training for CASA of the Pines.