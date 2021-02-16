City and state officials are working to clear roadways, but caution individuals to stay home if at all possible while conditions remain dangerous.
Powdery snow has packed into layers of slick ice on Angelina County roadways over the past two days that present hazards for drivers and emergency responders.
The Texas Department of Transportation was focused on handling major U.S. highways like U.S. Highway 59 until it could move on to local state loops, state highways and farm roads like Loop 287.
“We are very appreciative of our contractors, city and county maintenance crews offering to help out,” said Rhonda Oaks, public information officer. “U.S. 59 has been our focus since Sunday because it is a major freight corridor across the state and through our district. Today, we will move onto our state loops, state highways and farm roads.”
City of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth said the city did what it could with the resources it had but they were thankful drivers were off the roads or careful throughout the night and morning so that no major accidents occurred.
“The roads are worse than they were yesterday just because yesterday we were dealing with powder, and today we’re dealing with ice,” Pebsworth said. “This is unprecedented. We’re doing the best we can, and we know TxDOT is doing the best they can. We’re just trying to make it through this thing together.”
TxDOT crews are working in 12-hour shifts to clear the roadways of snow and ice, applying brine, rock and de-icer on major roadways ahead of predicted ice and snow beginning on Wednesday. Forecasts predict additional frozen precipitation will make driving more hazardous through the week.
The Lufkin District crews are currently using 37 blades on equipment working to clear roadways. Oaks said the roadways beneath the ice and snow are in good shape, but the blades help to push the ice and snow to the point where the lanes can actually be seen.
“That’s vitally important to safety,” Oaks said. “As far as getting it down with no ice on it, there’s nothing that will completely do that until the temperature rises. We’re up against Mother Nature, and she will always come out the winner in any situation.
“We’re doing our best with the efforts we’re putting out now to keep it as passable as possible.”
This is a marathon, rather than a sprint like most weather events usually are, Oaks said. TxDOT crews are trying to get all they can done today while the sun is out, but they will continue through the sleet and freezing rain on Wednesday as they have since this time last week.
“We’re going to be working 12-hour shifts until this is all over,” Oaks said. “We’re all hands on deck right now.”
The goal is to keep the roadways open, but there may be closures depending on how much ice is on the roadways, Oaks said.
