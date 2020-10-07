Hurricanes, cool weather, leaves turning and falling ... the holidays begin, COVID or not, here we come.
On Sept. 9, the American Legion Family No. 113 held a donation drive for neighbors around DeRidder, Louisiana, who had been devastated by Hurricane Laura. Thank you to all who donated. A truck load of water and canned goods was delivered on Sept. 11.
It is such a shame that FEMA, Red Cross and others concentrate on the larger towns and forget about the small towns that get hit just as bad, if not worse.
American Legion Families from all over the state came together and delivered much-needed items to Lumberton, where a distribution center was set up.
Then on Sept. 18-19, the American Legion Auxiliary No. 113 was at the Angelina Farmers Market for a garage sale. Big thanks to all who came out to shop, bring bags of bags for Mats that Matter, register to vote or change an address or sponsor a wreath for Wreaths Across America.
Now it is time to get ready for Halloween.
The Stand Farmers Market in the Lufkin Mall parking lot is joining with the American Legion Auxiliary No. 113 for a great Halloween event. We are planning a cakewalk, costume contest, duck pond, photo booth and everyone gets a free American Legion Auxiliary “Have A Safe Halloween” coloring book with tips on how to have a safe Halloween compliments of McNutt Funeral Home.
Great fun for the kids and great read for parents. There also will be a silent auction starting at noon with auction results at 4:30 p.m. Come on out from noon to 5 p.m. on Oct. 31.
The annual Angelina County Veterans Day Parade in Huntington will be Nov. 7. It’s just a parade this year; there won’t be a program due to COVID-19. They are asking veterans to hold a sign showing they are a veteran. We have another event possibly on Nov. 14 with the city of Lufkin. We just do not have all the details as of this writing.
On Dec. 19 we will have our annual Wreaths Across America program at Garden of Memories with Gipson Funeral Home.
As a corporate sponsor (10 or more wreaths) McNutt Funeral Home has sponsored and issued a challenge to all local area businesses to become a corporate sponsor this year.
With more than 1,000 veterans in Garden of Memories and only 165 wreaths sponsored so far this year, we need your help. We will start a list on Angelina County Wreaths Across America with weekly updates of who has sponsored and what the total is as of that date.
Remember for each wreath sponsored, American Legion Auxiliary No. 113 gets $5 back, which goes directly to help our homeless veterans and other programs for our veterans, their families and our community.
And don’t forget “Because We Care” troop support care packages are still going out every month. Please continue to collect toiletries from trips or if you have the Sunday Comics, please let us know and we can arrange to get them until the Senior Center is open again.
If you are a veteran with an honorable discharge or the spouse or immediate family member of a veteran, please consider joining our ranks in support of so many who are unable to do so themselves. You can join, renew your dues, and keep up with what is going on around the country all online at: legion.org; txlegion.org; alaforveterans.org or alatexas.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.