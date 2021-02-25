A man was wounded in the upper chest but was conscious and alert at a local hospital after a shooting that occurred around 5:15 p.m. in front of a mobile home in the 600 block of Knight Avenue near the intersection of Lubbock Street, according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the Lufkin Police Department.
The shooter, described by witnesses as a Black male, is still at large and fled the area in a dark-colored sedan, possibly a black Dodge Dart, Pebsworth said.
Witnesses reported seeing and hearing a disturbance in the yard just before shots were fired, according to Pebsworth. The injured man was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS.
The incident remains under investigation.
