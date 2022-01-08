With the holiday season officially wrapped up, I would like to wish you all a Happy New Year! As we settle back into our routines, let us not forget that each new year affords us the opportunity to think back on not only our achievements, but also the struggles we’ve faced and how we can improve.
Whether you commit to a New Year’s resolution or not, it is my hope that we all take some time to consider what we wish to accomplish this year and strive to help each other fulfill our goals in the coming year.
With that, here’s an update from your state Capitol.
With the start of the new year, there are 23 new Texas laws that went into effect on Jan. 1, all of which were passed during the 87th regular session last year.
Before we dive in, you might be interested to know, by default, if a bill does not specify an effective date, the law takes effect 90 days after adjournment. A bill may specify a different effective date, but in order to take effect before the 90 days, a bill must receive a vote of two-thirds of the members present in both the House and Senate chamber. With that, here are a few bills you may find of interest.
Senate Bill 23, known as the “Back the Blue Act,” requires counties with a population of more than one million to hold an election to approve a reduction or reallocation of funding for law enforcement agencies.
Under SB 23, the Texas Comptroller is authorized to determine whether a county implemented a reduction to a law enforcement agency without voter approval, which would be in violation of state law.
Another noteworthy law that went into effect is House Bill 1197, amending the state tax code to allow religious organizations to qualify for property tax breaks. Before Jan. 1, religious organizations had a six-year period to claim property tax exemption for the purpose of expanding a place of religious worship.
The six-year timeframe placed a burden on smaller congregations that may lack the necessary resources to raise funds quickly. Extending this period to 10 years provides religious organizations more flexibility to prioritize expansion.
Senate Bill 1524 creates a pilot program that offers a tax incentive for employers who hire apprentices. The measure will allow registered apprentice programs under the U.S. Department of Labor to receive a $2,500 sales tax refund for up to six apprentices employed, which helps incentivize employers to provide opportunities that will enhance our Texas workforce.
When the pandemic started, restaurants that received more than 51% of their income from the sale of alcohol were not seen as essential businesses and were forced to close doors.
Senate Bill 91 clearly defines the term “restaurant” and provides restaurants with an alternative way to get a food and beverage certificate. Additionally, after a steep rise in the use of third-party businesses for food delivery, SB 911 certifies that third-party food delivery services may not charge restaurants a fee for delivery nor use their brand without agreement.
As always, please do not hesitate to contact my office if we can help you in any way. My district office may be reached at (936) 634-2762.
