I am sure Dr. Frank Leathers had no idea his words and leadership would be impacting students and parents in our community preparing for the beginning of the 2021-22 school year when he was superintendent of Lufkin ISD more than 50 years ago.
Happy Landings, a brief guide to a child’s first year of school, recently found its way to my desk from a cache of treasures discovered in a box of school memorabilia. This was a brief guide from the early 1960s featuring a cover depicting an airplane with happy children waving goodbye from the boarding steps. This magazine was put together by Dr. Leathers and his administrative team at Lufkin ISD. The publication highlighted ways parents could assist in making the beginning of the school year a positive and valuable experience for students.
Dr. Leathers stated in his introductory message, “I know that your child is looking forward, with anticipation, to entering first grade next fall, and we at school want to help make this event a very pleasant one.”
These words remain the sentiment of teachers and administrators everywhere at this time of year as we look forward to opening our doors, classrooms and hearts to students eager to learn and experience a great year in education.
The magazine listed some specific ways parents could support and partner with a good school program to bring about an even better outcome for a child’s first days of school.
These continue to be valuable ideas for parents to assure a successful and meaningful beginning of the school year. Here are the suggestions with no editing from me as 50-plus years later, they continue to speak for themselves.
The Parents’ Part In A Good School Program
Show appreciation of things your child makes at school. Provide a safe place to keep work he brings home.
Take a genuine interest in things he tells about the school. Discuss them with him and let school activities of interest be the basis for home activities.
Be at home when your child comes home from school, bubbling with eagerness to relate the happenings of the day. This is always important but particularly so in the first week of school.
Notify the teacher immediately of any change in address or telephone number. If you leave for even one day, please tell the teacher whom she may contact in case of emergency.
In order to feel secure, children need to know that you love them.
Give your child constant guidance so he will know what is expected of him.
Help your child know that to you and to him, too, the important thing is not what other children do and say, but that he is learning to make wise decisions in managing his own actions.
Refrain from discussing your child’s abilities or inabilities when he is present.
Give your child tasks to do at home. Let him do things for himself. He needs and wants such experiences.
Encourage friendships with other children of the class.
Enjoy many storybooks, music and art with your child. Be sure these are of proper age level for him.
See that your child gets to school on time and contact the teacher when he must be absent
Help him increase his consideration for others. At home, see that he listens when others are speaking. Teach him to use a moderate tone of voice and to take directions willingly.
While there have been many changes in education throughout the years since Happy Landings was created and distributed, one thing remains constant in schools both public and private: When the first day of school arrives, wherever your child attends, “we at school want to help make this event a very pleasant one” and the landing a smooth and happy one.
St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School wishes everyone a safe and happy flight.
