Texan by Nature Project Certification’s Chronolog Citizen Science project has been awarded Texan by Nature Project Certification.
The Chronolog Citizen Science project engages visitors in the documentation of natural changes at three sites around Big Thicket National Preserve. Each site highlights three different ecosystems found in the park and over time will provide park staff with photographic evidence of environmental change at each location.
Using their cellphones, park visitors capture an image of the surrounding environment and email that image to Chronolog. They stitch together each image to create a timeline showing environmental change over time.
Texan by Nature Project Certification provides Texas employers, organizations and individuals with recognition of meaningful conservation efforts involving and benefitting people, prosperity and natural resources.
The Texan by Nature (formerly Taking Care of Texas) organization was founded in 2011 by former first lady Laura Bush to align the broad interests of conservation groups with business, health care, schools, the scientific community and faith-based organizations.
“We’re honored that the Texan by Nature Project recognizes the scientific value for citizen science effort,” Big Thicket National Preserve superintendent Wayne Prokopetz said. “Certification by the Texan by Nature Project brings statewide attention to all of the Texan-led conservation effort here in the preserve.”
Visitors to the park are encouraged to contribute to this citizen science project.
While exploring the Pitcher Plant Bog on the northern edge of the Turkey Creek Unit, hikers will find the first of three Chronolog stations. Hikers along the Kirby Nature Trail will discover the second Chronolog station in the park on a trail bridge at a Cypress Tupelo Slough. The third Chronolog station in the national preserve is located in the Big Sandy Unit, just off Lily Road, near a recent longleaf pine reforestation site.
Big Thicket National Preserve is in Southeast Texas near Beaumont. The preserve consists of nine land units and six water corridors encompassing more than 113,000 acres.
The Big Thicket, often referred to as a “biological crossroads,” is a transition zone between four distinct vegetation types — the moist eastern hardwood forest, the southwestern desert, the southeastern swamp and the central prairies. Species from all of these different vegetation types come together in the thicket, exhibiting a variety of vegetation and wildlife that has received global interest.
For general information about Big Thicket National Preserve, visit nps.gov/bith or call the preserve visitor center at (409) 951-6700.
