Several school districts in Angelina County announced closures for Monday due to problems caused by the weather while others will open and some have not discussed their decisions.
Lufkin ISD schools will remain closed on Monday and there will be no virtual learning. The closure is due to the extensive repairs and clean-up needed on campuses, a Facebook post by the district states. Some campuses are facing electric or water-related issues.
“Our dedicated maintenance staff are working tirelessly throughout the weekend to clean up and repair pipes and water damage at the schools,” the post states.
The district will update parents on the website and through social media as it learns more.
Hudson ISD will open for regular classes onsite Monday morning, a Facebook post by the district states.
Huntington ISD has canceled school for Monday and added the day to the Texas Education Association’s “Missed School Day” waiver, a letter by Superintendent David Flowers states.
“It is my prayer we will return to campuses on Tuesday. I hope and pray you are all safe and warm,” he wrote in the letter.
The school is still facing infrastructure issues because of the outages and related impacts, so remote learning is not an option. Additionally, students in the district are still facing outages and numerous water problems, meaning a large number of families are in crisis mode, Flowers said.
Central ISD Superintendent Justin Risner wrote to parents with a similar message. There will be no in-person or remote classes Monday.
“I hope this message finds your family safe and warm during these unprecedented times,” his letter states. “There will be no remote instruction, attendance or assignments for Monday. Central ISD understands the many hardships our community and students have faced and wants to reassure you there will be no negative consequences for the inability to access or submit to our remote-learning platform during these school closures.”
Students can complete all missing or incomplete assignments later and Risner asked them to stay safe and have a good evening.
Pineywoods Community Academy said an announcement on Monday classes would be made by 6 p.m. Sunday.
Diboll ISD’s last update was for Feb. 18 and 19 and said the school would not have remote or in-person learning and the days would be counted as bad-weather days instead. On that update the district said classes would resume Monday. No update has been posted since.
Zavalla ISD canceled school Monday due to storm damage that will require extensive repairs, the district announced Saturday. There will be no virtual learning and the district’s maintenance staff will work through the weekend to clean up, repair pipes and water damage at the schools
