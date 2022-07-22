Angelina College’s soccer programs have released their 2022 schedules, and while the match lineup promises plenty of excitement, both the women’s and men’s squads will have as their mantra, “One more game.”

The idea stems from last season when both the Lady Roadrunners and Roadrunners achieved national rankings, played in the postseason and established multiple records — all on the heels of a one-year layoff because of the pandemic. For outsiders, the programs exceeded expectations.

Emilie Dueck

Angelina College’s Emilie Dueck works her way up the field during this 2021 match. AC recently released its 2022 soccer schedule.
AC womens soccer

Angelina College’s Liliane Clase works her way past a player during this 2021 game. AC recently released its 2022 soccer schedule.