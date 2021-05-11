Lufkin police identified the woman killed by a fallen tree following Sunday night’s storm.
Dorothy Davenport, an 80-year-old Lufkin woman, was in bed at 2:45 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Lafayette Street. She lived with her son and when the tree fell, he immediately called police.
It took police and firefighters an hour to remove the tree and recover Davenport’s body.
Lufkin police encouraged the public to be aware of falling trees in the exceptionally wet weather. The city is expecting more rain beginning at 4 p.m. today to go through Wednesday morning.
Angelina County will remain under flood watch until 7 a.m. Wednesday.
