Crews will set barricades this week in various locations throughout the Lufkin District as sealcoating operations are expected to begin by June 2, weather permitting.
Roads that are scheduled for sealcoat this year include:
Angelina County: FM 325 from Business 59/Timberland Drive to the end of state maintenance; FM 1669 from state Highway 103 to just west of FM 2109; state Highway 63 from U.S. Highway 69 to the Jasper County line.
Nacogdoches County: FM 95 from U.S. Highway 59 to state Highway 7; FM 226 from state Highway 21 to state Highway 103.
Sabine County: FM 83 from state Highway 87 to end of state maintenance; FM 83 from FM 1 to state Highway 87.
San Augustine County: FM 1751 from U.S. Highway 96 to FM 83; FM 1751 from FM 83 to end of pavement; FM 1279 from state Highway 147 to the Shelby County line.
Shelby County: FM 139 from state Highway 7 to FM 2694; FM 138 from FM 1645 to U.S. Highway 96; FM 417 from U.S. Highway 96 to state Highway 87; FM 1279 from the San Augustine County line to state Highway 87.
Houston County: U.S. Highway 287 from the Anderson County line to the Grapeland city limits; FM 2022 from the Anderson County line to FM 2423; FM 2712 from Loop 304 to the end of pavement.
Trinity County: FM 357 from FM 357/FM 233 to state Highway 94; FM 357 from the Houston County line to FM 357/FM 233; FM 357 from state Highway 94 to FM 2262; FM 3453 from state Highway 19 to the end of pavement.
Polk County: FM 350 from U.S. Highway 59 to 2.6 miles north of FM 3152; FM 350 from 2.6 miles north FM 3152 to U.S. Highway 190; FM 3277 from FM 2457 to FM 3126.
San Jacinto County: Loop 424 from U.S. Highway 59 north to U.S. Highway 59 south; FM 2914 from U.S. Highway 59 to end of state maintenance.
As this project begins, motorists are urged to remember this is a moving operation. There will be signs, barricades and traffic control in place. Reduce speed and obey all traffic control. Stay alert for workers near the lane of traffic and moving equipment throughout the work zone.
