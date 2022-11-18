Football on Thanksgiving week is a good sign of a successful season. The Diboll Lumberjacks and Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs will try to extend their seasons into the holidays as they continue the playoffs tonight.

Each team will have its hands full as Diboll faces a dangerous Columbus team. It won’t be any easier for Corrigan-Camden, which is set for a matcuhp with undefeated Cooper.

Josh Havard’s email address is josh.havard@lufkindailynews.com.