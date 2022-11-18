Football on Thanksgiving week is a good sign of a successful season. The Diboll Lumberjacks and Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs will try to extend their seasons into the holidays as they continue the playoffs tonight.
Each team will have its hands full as Diboll faces a dangerous Columbus team. It won’t be any easier for Corrigan-Camden, which is set for a matcuhp with undefeated Cooper.
Here is a look at this week’s matchups.
Diboll (8-3) vs. Columbus, 7 tonight, Huffman-Hargrave High School — If Diboll was looking for a test, it got one in the opening round of the postseason.
Facing a 21-10 hole against Buna midway through the fourth quarter, Zach Phipps came up with a big touchdown reception then added a pick-six on the defensive side. Those plays let Diboll turn a double-digit deficit into a 24-21 playoff win.
A big night added to an already impressive senior season for Phipps, who leads the team in catches (49), receiving yards (1,095), touchdowns (14) and interceptions (6).
He’s had plenty of help around him, starting with QB Haydn Harris, who has completed 132-of-208 passes for 2,360 yards and 28 touchdowns with three interceptions.
Kolby Stewart has been another big-time threat at receiver with 41 catches for 670 yards and 10 scores.
Zachariah Mitchell went over the 1,000-yard mark on the ground last week. He has run for 1,029 yards and nine touchdowns on 149 carries.
The ’Jacks will need all the firepower they can find against Columbus.
The Cardinals finished in a tie for first place with Hitchcock in a loaded 12-3A DI. Columbus drew the district’s second seed due to a 33-28 loss to Hitchcock.
That earned Columbus an opening-round matchup against an always talented Lorena, one of the best third-place teams in the state. Columbus survived with a hard-fought 24-21 win.
Tickets will be available for $5 at the game.
The winner of tonight’s game advances to the regional quarterfinals to face the Orangefield/Cameron Yoe winner.
Corrigan-Camden (10-1) vs. Cooper (11-0), 7 tonight, Athens High School’s Bruce Field — The Bulldogs showed they’re ready for an extended playoff run as their defense dominated in a 28-7 opening-round win over Garrison.
Kam Wyatt set the tone for the night with an 87-yard kickoff return on the opening play and the Bulldogs never looked back. The Bulldogs added a defensive score on a Morgan Rayborn fumble return for a touchdown. Anthony Harrell and Christian Guzman added touchdown runs that made it 28-0 in the fourth quarter.
Next up for Corrigan-Camden is an area matchup against an undefeated Cooper squad.
Cooper has steamrolled through its first 11 games, winning nine of those by at least four touchdowns. The closest victories were a 21-14 win over a 9-2 Hooks team and a 33-21 victory over a 10-1 Collinsville squad.
Since that victory, Cooper has outscored its last seven opponents by a combined score of 351-34. Cooper hasn’t allowed double digits in any of those wins and it is coming off a 55-6 win over Hawkins in the opening round.
Tickets will be $6 at the gate.
The winner of tonight’s game advances to the regional quarterfinals to face the Beckville/Joaquin winner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.