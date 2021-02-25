Lufkin Police identified the woman who died in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday night as Ashley Huffhines, 34, of Lufkin.
Huffines was driving northbound on Timberland Drive in a Nissan Altima around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday when her Nissan Altima veered into the turn lane at Nesbitt Avenue and struck a southbound Cadillac Escalade driven by Gabriel Galindo head-on, according to a Lufkin Police report.
Galindo, 32, of Lufkin, was in the turn lane at Nesbitt Avenue, headed south on Timberland, with his three children aged 7, 9 and 11. Galindo’s wife, Maria, was driving separately from her family, following them in a Jeep Liberty south on Timberland Drive.
The collision caused Galindo’s Cadillac to hit his wife’s Jeep causing damage, according to Lufkin Police.
Huffhines did not appear to be wearing her seatbelt, Lufkin Police said. She struck the windshield and steering wheel, causing trauma to her head and neck; the airbags did not deploy, police officials said.
Huffhines died a short time later at a local hospital, and medical testing conducted by the hospital indicated she was intoxicated, Lufkin police said.
The Galindo children were taken to a hospital for evaluation, and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, and the parents did not need treatment, Lufkin Police said.
