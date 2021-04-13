A Lufkin man said his dog is doing well after a frightening incident over the weekend in which the animal became stuck in the undercarriage of his truck.
Lufkin police dispatch received a call of a dog stuck under his owner’s truck in the 1400 block of Sue Drive around 10:25 a.m.
The dog — a 2-year-old German Shepherd named Booger — apparently got scared during overnight storms and climbed into the undercarriage, according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin.
Booger’s owner Roger Grimes said he realized what had happened when he saw his dog’s tail sticking out from under the truck.
Officer Zane Anthony responded to the call and requested the help of Lufkin Fire and Animal Control. Lufkin Fire Capt. Eric Parrish, along with Capt. Jason Stuck and firefighter Desmond Garcia, worked together to free the frightened canine, Pebsworth said.
They first had to remove the front driveshaft and sway bar. And because Booger was so frightened he kept trying to bite his rescuers, Animal Control officer Chad Harris sedated the dog, which allowed firefighters to muzzle him, according to Pebsworth.
With all the obstacles removed, Booger was freed and firefighters then reinstalled Grimes’ sway bar and driveshaft.
Grimes said Booger is doing well and he appreciates everyone who responded to the call.
“I hated calling, but I didn’t know anyone else who could help,” Grimes said. “I just want the say thanks to the fire department, police department and animal control. They really pulled me out of a bind.”
