The Stephen F. Austin men’s basketball program has announced the hiring of Kwa Jones as the director of basketball operations.

“Our program continues to improve with the addition of Nacogdoches native Kwa Jones as our director of basketball operations,” Lumberjack head coach Kyle Keller said. “We are so pleased that we could bring Kwa back. His talents and experiences working for two of the best in our sport, in former SFA head coach Brad Underwood at the University of Illinois, as well as University of Houston coach Kelvin Sampson, and most recently this past year in the NBA working for Alvin Gentry and the Sacramento Kings, will only enhance our players and staff on a daily basis.