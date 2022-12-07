Is it me or are the holidays coming around quicker each year? No matter how fast time is flying by, I never want to miss an opportunity to say thank you.
First, a mighty thank you to our Woodland Heights team members. They are what makes our hospital function every day and the reason we are able to provide quality health care to Deep East Texas.
We encourage feedback from our patients (good and bad), and when we get comments on our staff with the words “amazing, excellent, experienced, helpful, angels, caring, wonderful, awesome” and I could go on and on. I feel such pride to have the opportunity to work with the remarkable team at Woodland Heights.
Second, thank you to our medical staff. Our community is beyond blessed to have the wide span of talented primary care and specialty physicians available. They work tirelessly to be available for their patients, and their commitment to the community they serve is impressive.
I speak on behalf of the entire Woodland Heights team when I say we are honored to work alongside you in caring for our friends and neighbors in Deep East Texas.
Next, a thank you to our many health care partners: emergency medical personnel, nursing homes and assisted living centers, hospice and home health care and the many other health care operations that assist our patients as they make their transitions in care.
It takes a team effort to make sure our patients receive the care they need, and we appreciate all your efforts as we navigate patient care together.
Finally, thank you to our patients. You place your trust in us during your most vulnerable times, and we are honored. Our team works hard every day for you and your loved ones.
Every decision made is to improve care for you. You have been our focus for more than 100 years and you will continue to be what motivates us. Thank you.
