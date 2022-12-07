Is it me or are the holidays coming around quicker each year? No matter how fast time is flying by, I never want to miss an opportunity to say thank you.

First, a mighty thank you to our Woodland Heights team members. They are what makes our hospital function every day and the reason we are able to provide quality health care to Deep East Texas.

Drew Emery is the CEO at Woodland Heights Medical Center. His email address is andrew.emery@woodlandheights.net.