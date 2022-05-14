Angelina College shortstop Alyssa Collazo lunges for a tag on a Navarro College runner during Friday’s game. The Lady Roadrunners fell 6-1 to the Bulldogs in the opening round of the Region XIV Conference Tournament in Houston.
HOUSTON — In their 25 official at-bats on Saturday, Angelina College’s Lady Roadrunners put the ball in play every time, save for three drawn walks.
Not a single AC player struck out the entire game.
Unfortunately, putting the ball in play just wasn’t enough, as Navarro’s Bulldogs made the necessary defensive plays to take a 6-1 win in the opening round of the Region XIV Conference Tournament at San Jacinto College in Houston.
AC would finish the game with five hits, but the Lady Roadrunners couldn’t put together their usual string of hits leading to scoring opportunities.
AC’s Hailey Fuentes drove in the team’s only run with a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the sixth inning; until then, Navarro pitcher Lauren Reid hadn’t allowed a Lady Roadrunner to cross the plate.
Lady Roadrunner Taylor Hartsell was the only AC player with multiple hits, going 2-for-4 with a double on the day.
Navarro’s Nadia Almanza drove in four runs for the Bulldogs, including a three-run homer in the fifth inning.
AC will play at noon today against the loser of the Coastal Bend Community College/Bossier Parish Community College game played late Friday.
