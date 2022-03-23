On the outset, I must make it perfectly clear that I do not claim to be a Biblical scholar, nor do I claim to be a Constitutional scholar. Nevertheless, I am absolutely certain that our God and our forefathers, in founding these wonderful ministerial documents, did not intend them to polarize this, or any, country racially, religiously, socially, politically or otherwise separate us into diametrically opposed, antagonistic entities. I am of the sincere belief that their intent was to unify us into a single Republic with the end product being “a more perfect union, … justice, … domestic tranquility, … a common defense, … the general welfare, … and the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity.”
The writers of the Bible make the above even more clear: “ … that ye deny self and love ye one another … .” Yet, because of our selfishness, we have denied ourselves the gratification of the amenities offered in both of these sensational documents. We have chosen, rather, to take the route of dividing ourselves into: North vs. South, East vs. West, white vs. Black, Christians vs. sinners, rich vs. poor, haves vs. have-nots, majority vs. minority, Democrats vs. Republicans, etc., etc., etc. We have so wallowed in the divisive rhetoric of the “Rush Limbaughs” of this country that we have totally lost the significance not only of our Constitution but also the Bible.
We have had presidents (I don’t have to name them) who have done nothing to uphold the letter of our Constitution nor the Bible. Rather, their abhorrent administrations have increased the gap between liberals and conservatives and have polarized a large segment of our country by labeling them “unpatriotic” because they do not believe in the administrations’ outlandish viewpoints. It is quite obvious these former presidents were not intent upon promoting the “general” welfare but are inclined toward promoting self and denying the promotion of love of “all.” Seemingly, we have had presidents who were bent toward securing the blessings of liberty to themselves and their posterity, thereby creating a government of the rich, by the rich and for the rich.
Pray that our present president keeps his hand in God’s hand.
Dr. Dallas Pierre, a retired dentist, has been a regular contributor to the Opinion Page of The Lufkin Daily News for more than 50 years.
