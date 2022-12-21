First of all, I could never say I love you, because I’m forever a Lufkin Panther. But coach King, I continue to admire the job you are doing in Longview. I recently went to your playoff game here in Lufkin and really and truly got jealous — because it wasn’t my Panthers — looking over at the fan support that used to be ours so long ago.
I’m not gonna hate on you because of your continually proven program there, coach King. I’ve heard interviews with him about his teams, not just this year, and not ones he’s talked about or given excuses for what he didn’t have as far as how young his teams are, injuries at certain positions, or stuff like he didn’t have the kids ready to play or it was the coach’s fault. All of which we’ve heard and will continue to hear in Lufkin. He just goes and competes.
I feel in my heart we’ll never compete with you because we don’t have a program as developed as yours, not even close. We don’t have development here in Lufkin, and I really don’t think kids even trust this program, so we’re not gonna be successful. We’ll go through another season in ’23 with this coach, with more losses than wins. That I can promise. He will continually sell his job, which he’s become good at, which is all he’s good at.
Another year that is gonna be wasted of getting someone in Lufkin to try and get this changed around for the people of Lufkin, more importantly for the kids of Lufkin, and all of us who will love the Panthers no matter what. Because the kids are being kept in a no-win situation. Because if you haven’t ever established yourself as a winner of a program, how can that translate down to the kids?
So, coach King and your Lobos, well wishes to you with admiration sent. And as we all know, you can’t always win it all, but you can always have respect of a program, in which we don’t have here in Lufkin. Because the heartbreak and frustration is and has been hard to watch. As long as we’re kept in this bottle of a program, a state championship will be nothing but a dream in Lufkin, not a reality at all.
