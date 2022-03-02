By the time you read this, the primary elections will be over, and we hope you all got out and voted. Fighting to preserve our freedoms, including the right to vote, is one of the many things for which we owe thanks to our military and veterans. Without them, we would be like most Third World countries and living under socialism or under a dictator.
Get your calendars out and get ready to help us honor and thank our veterans.
April 16 — Annual Easter Egg Hunt at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Lots of hidden eggs with candy, treats and more. Bring the kids, their baskets and come on out and have some fun and fellowship. Rumor has it that Texas Roadhouse mascot Andy Armadillo may be there, also.
May 21 — Armed Forces Day — Many years ago, Veteran Family Fun & Resource Day was started by the American Legion Family No. 113. It has been held at several locations over the years and even had to be canceled for a couple of years due to COVID, but we’re back.
This year we’ll be at the VFW Post No. 1836 on Ford Chapel Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A fun-filled free day for our veterans, active-duty military, first responders and their families. We’re still working on vendors for this event. If you are a veteran-friendly business or organization, please contact us for more details or watch for more information coming soon.
May 27 is American Legion National Poppy Day. More on times and locations soon.
June 11 — U.S. Flag Exchange and Disposal Ceremony — The American Legion Family No. 113 and VFW Family No. 1836 are once again joining together to honor our beautiful American flag.
Starting at 1 p.m., bring in your old, tattered, torn or extremely faded 3-foot-by-5-foot U.S. flag to the VFW Post on Ford Chapel Road and get a new complimentary one from the American Legion Family No. 113. At 5 p.m., join us and VFW No. 1836 for a formal flag retirement (disposal) ceremony at the VFW Post. Then on Tuesday, June 14, please join us and the city of Lufkin for the annual Flag Day ceremony. More details coming.
Just FYI, we keep getting asked why we don’t apply for grants from all the foundations and others that say they support nonprofits and want to help them.
Unfortunately for us we are a 501(c)19 Veterans Service Organization not a 501(c)3, and I have been told more than once that it’s too much trouble to get their minutes and requirements re-written to include 501(c)19s.
The only difference between a 501(c)3 and a 501(c)19 is that 75% of the organization’s members must be veterans. The American Legion, DAV, VFW and others are proud of their status but disappointed that we are turned down so many times due to people not knowing, not understanding or just not caring that we are here to honor, thank and support our veterans, their families and our community. That being said, we do sincerely love and appreciate all the local businesses and individuals that support us in many of our goals, events and activities.
The American Legion is the only veteran service organization that only requires its members to be either active duty or a veteran with an honorable or general discharge. The VFW requires the member serves “in country’’ during war times, the DAV requires the member be disabled in the VA System and so on.
Don’t believe the misconception that you can only be a member of one. Personally, I am a member of both the American Legion Auxiliary and the VFW Auxiliary and proud of both. I am just more active in one than the other, and you should be, also. They have some of the same programs but also have many that are different. Find out what each has to offer you and your family then go from there. Keep watching for more joint events soon.
You can join, renew your dues and keep up with what is going on around the country online at legion.org, txlegion.org, alaforveterans.org or alatexas.org.
