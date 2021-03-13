Lufkin police arrested a man on charges of public intoxication, resisting arrest, assaulting a public servant and failure to identify a fugitive from justice after an open-carry weapon welfare concern report in the 400 block of Bremond Avenue around 1 a.m. Saturday, according to a police report.
Officer Hunter Smith arrived at the home in reference to a welfare check of a shirtless man walking around pointing a firearm, according to the incident report. Upon arrival, Smith saw a white Cadillac SUV, approached the driver’s side and saw a woman standing outside the vehicle with the door open speaking with a shirtless man — later identified as Izrael Damian Lopez, 21, of Lufkin — in the driver's seat.
Smith had Lopez exit the SUV and noticed he allegedly had glassy red eyes and slurred speech, the report states. Lopez then turned around, facing the side of the SUV, and placed his hands behind his back. At this time, officers could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from him, according to the report.
Smith and another officer placed Lopez in custody, but as officers were escorting Lopez to Smith's patrol unit, he was allegedly pulling away from the officers and trying to escape, the report states.
While officers were trying to get him to the patrol unit, Lopez allegedly spit in Smith's face, according to the report. Once officers secured him in the patrol unit, they asked Lopez what his name was and he allegedly refused to tell them.
As he started to transport Lopez to the Angelina County Jail, Smith turned on the interior light. Lopez then hit his head against the cage in the vehicle, prompting Smith to warn him that if he didn't stop hitting his head, he would be pepper-sprayed, according to the report.
Lopez stopped hitting his head on the cage but resumed doing so as Smith was traveling outbound on East Lufkin Avenue to the jail. Smith warned him again, but Lopez continued to hit his head on the cage, the report states. Smith then pulled over on the side of the road and pepper-sprayed Lopez to prevent him from injuring himself and damaging city of Lufkin property. The pepper spray deployment was effective and Lopez stopped hitting his head on the cage.
Once at the jail, Lopez allegedly threw himself against Smith, according to the report. Jailers then placed Lopez in a restraint chair.
After a sheriff’s office sergeant confirmed Lopez’s identity, dispatchers discovered Lopez had multiple Class C warrants, the report states. His warrants include three counts of no insurance, four counts of no driver’s license, displaying expired license plates, disorderly conduct, failure to stop and speeding, according to jail records.
Lopez remained in the county jail Saturday night with no bond yet set for the third-degree felony assault of a public servant charge.
