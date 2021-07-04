A 10-month-old baby died and his father was severely injured in a trailer fire at 690 Lone Star Road, Lot 30, around 9:30 p.m. Friday night, according to a report from the Angelina County Sheriff's Office.
The baby has been identified as Arerelio Malpica. His father, Carlos Malpica, 22, was flown to LSU Shreveport for severe burns, the report states.
Israel Lopez, 21, was transported to St. Luke's Health-Memorial for a laceration, while the baby's mother, Adrian Silva, 23, was transported to Woodland Heights for difficulty breathing, according to the report.
The cause and origin of the fire are unknown at this time. Fire Marshal Wesley Mask is investigating.
A justice of the peace ordered an autopsy for Arerelio.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.