Cooler weather is underfoot thanks to a cold snap from Canada, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Aaron Stevens.
“What we will see basically Tuesday into Wednesday morning is a pretty cold, low temperature in the morning,” he said.
These cooler temperatures will follow a jet stream flowing south through the Dakotas, down through Oklahoma and into Texas that will leave areas of the south with temperatures 10 to 20 degrees lower than usual. An AccuWeather analysis released Monday said this could set new record lows across a wide swath of the U.S. South.
Deep East Texas, down to the Gulf, will see cooler weather, but not up to the level residents of Jackson, Mississippi, Little Rock, Arkansas, or Nashville, Tennessee, will see over the next few days.
The coldest point in Angelina County will be Tuesday night into Wednesday, Stevens said.
“Normally, this time of year, the cold fronts are not this strong or rapid, and they don’t dive this far south,” he said. “This is just an early blip.”
If the weather acts as expected, Stevens said this would set records for how cold it became so early in the season. Extreme highs and extreme lows that set records are something experts in the field are seeing frequently. This cold snap follows an exceptionally hot, dry summer in the area.
Precipitation will not follow the cold weather, though. The area is expected to remain dry through the service’s next few forecast days, Stevens said.
“There is no chance for more water,” he said. “We have dry forecasts through the end of the period — no moisture throughout the forecast.”
Because the weather is not likely to freeze in Angelina County, as it is in other areas, preparations are not as dire, he said. For those who are expected to see freezing or below-freezing weather, he recommended they get their outdoor pipes wrapped up and prepare for the cold.
The cold weather also means people should bring critters indoors and not send children out to the school bus in the morning in shirtsleeves, he said. And the cold weather tends to come as a shock to people when it hits like this, so he said to remember not to use an oven as a heat source and not to bring a generator indoors.
