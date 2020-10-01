A woman was flown by helicopter to a Tyler hospital and four other patients were taken to local hospitals after a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Loop 287 and Sayers Street Thursday afternoon, according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, the city's communications director.
Around 4:45 p.m., a Hyundai Sonata attempting to cross Sayers southbound was struck on its passenger side by an eastbound Toyota 4Runner, the release states. The 4Runner rolled on impact, while the Sonata veered off the road and traveled through a tree-line before crashing into a creek.
The female front seat passenger of the Sonata was trapped in the partially submerged vehicle and it took firefighters roughly 30 minutes to free her, according to the release.
A section of Ellen Trout Drive was shut down for about an hour to allow a medical helicopter to land at the scene. The woman was flown to UT Health Center-Tyler.
The driver of the car and his male backseat passenger were both transported to local hospitals, the release states. The female driver of the 4Runner went to a local hospital by private vehicle, while her female passenger went by ambulance.
Pebsworth said Lufkin police would release the identities of those involved in the accident on Friday.
