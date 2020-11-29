The National Weather Service’s Shreveport, Louisiana, office has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Angelina and surrounding counties as below-freezing temperatures are likely Monday night and Tuesday morning as temperatures fall into the mid-20s.
Citizens should protect their pets, plants and pipes as the Arctic cold front sweeping through our area is expected to bring a freeze warning from the NWS overnight Monday.
Tonight’s forecast calls for mostly clear skies with a low around 36 and northwest winds at 5 to 15 mph.
Monday looks to be sunny with a high near 51 and similar wind conditions. A widespread frost is expected after 11 p.m. with mostly clear skies and a low around 26 degrees. The frost is expected to continue until around 8 a.m. Tuesday, which is expected to be sunny with a high near 57 and mostly cloudy with a low around 41 that night.
Precipitation is expected to return to our area Wednesday, with the NWS calling for a 40% chance of showers, mainly before midnight, a high near 58 and an overnight low around 37.
The rest of the week is forecast to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the low-50s and lows in the low-30s.
