Roadhouse R&B musician Marcia Ball will transport the audience through a landscape of rollicking Texas boogies, swampy New Orleans ballads and groove-laden Gulf Coast blues as she closes out SpringFest with a free outdoor concert April 23.
Guests can dance in the street or bring their own chair and pull up a seat for Ball’s performance, set for 4 p.m. in downtown Lufkin.
The legendary pianist and singer/songwriter has won 11 Blues Music Awards, 10 Living Blues Awards and has had five Grammy nominations. The Legislature named her the 2018 Texas State Musician the same year she was inducted into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame.
Ball, who was born in Orange and raised in Vinton, Louisiana, said her grandmother was the one who got her into music when she started school around 5 or 6 years old.
But it was in the late 1960s, while she was attending Louisiana State University, that her journey with music really began.
“I started playing, kind of, folk music with a friend of mine in the dorm, and that led to me getting in a band in Baton Rouge,” Ball said. “So that’s how I got started. I was about 18 and I got in a band. I was sitting in our apartment playing my little guitar, and somebody said, ‘You wanna try out for the band?’ And so I did. And I got in and I have not been not in a band ever since.”
She left for San Francisco in 1970, but after her car broke down in Austin, she fell in love with it and decided to stay.
“We just never left,” she said. “We had about three days to look around, and it seems like within a week, we had jobs and a house. We just really fell in love with it.”
She thinks she was not ready to go to San Francisco.
“We had missed the Summer of Love by a couple of years, and I don’t think it was as groovy as it had been before,” she said. “And so it’s close enough to home but far enough away, and Austin was just a really, really special town at that time.”
Ball said the “pantheon of her major influencers” are Irma Thomas, Katie Webster, Carol Fran, Etta James, Aretha Franklin and Ann Peebles, along with Fats Domino and Jerry Lee Lewis.
Ball said she loves the interaction with people while performing.
“I’ve been doing all kinds of gigs,” she said. “I’ve got a band — we’re a five-piece band and we can rock ’n’ roll and sound, you know, full and sound like more than just five pieces when we play — and it’s just a lot of fun and good about it. But then there’s also — recently, I played a solo gig on a grand piano in a big auditorium and told stories and talked about the songs and where they came from, and it’s a whole different pacing. And it’s just a different approach, and people like that, too. They want to hear about where that idea came from, and so there’s a lot of ways to do it. And I’m exploring all the various ways.”
Though Ball loves performing, she said “songwriting is what lasts.”
“That’s your legacy,” she said. “If you write songs, then you have something that you’re leaving for the future. Singing and playing are both passing things. You can have a good reputation, but it’s not as solid as having written a song that people want to hear.”
During the coronavirus pandemic, Ball put her focus on other projects, including Housing Opportunities for Musicians and Entertainers (HOME), a nonprofit she co-founded in 2012.
“About 10 years ago, a blues musician named Lavelle White, who spent a lot of her career down in Houston but had moved to Austin, and she came back to town — she had been going to Louisiana to some of her people — but she came back about 10 years ago and she didn’t have any place to go,” Ball said. “She didn’t have any resources, no work, and her manager called a bunch of friends, all women, all kind of involved in the music business in one way or another — a lot of players and bookers and promoters — and we got together and had a meeting and figured out how we could raise enough money to house her for a while, and we did.”
The women threw a gig at Antone’s Nightclub; Susan Antone is on the board and was at the first meeting. They recorded the gig and sang songs White had written.
“We made a record of it, and between the two — the live gig and the record — we had enough money to take care of her for a couple years,” she said. “And we realized in doing that that there was a need for older musicians to have assistance because, for one reason or another, work becomes harder to get. A lot of our people who we help have health problems, and can’t play or have difficulty playing, and then as you get older and as Austin changes, there’s less opportunity.”
The women continued to have meetings and became “pretty quickly pretty serious” and obtained their nonprofit status.
“Now we have between sometimes 20, 21, 22 clients at one time,” she said. “And we’re supporting them through this year and into next year. It’s a need and we’re trying to expand our focus. We’re working with a group called HAM — Health Alliance for Austin Musicians — to try to broaden our scope and get more help in housing people. But it becomes a real serious need.”
She said musicians “don’t have a safety net.”
“They don’t have a pension, sometimes they didn’t really ever pay Social Security or anything,” she said. “They worked independently and for cash and off the books and if they do get Social Security, it’s not a lot, so they just need help. … It’s definitely real and, like I said, there’s a lot of aging musicians. A lot of baby boomers are moving into their 60s and 70s, and where do you go? We’re hoping to keep growing.”
Another project she started working on during the pandemic was collaborating on a musical.
“I have a friend here who’s a writer, a very well respected writer,” Ball said. “His name is Lawrence Wright, and he has won a Pulitzer for the book he wrote about al-Qaida called ‘The Looming Tower’ and has written many other books and writes for The New Yorker. But he loves music and he wants to be a piano player. He plays in a band and studies piano, works really hard at it.”
She said he wrote a play years ago about Texas politics and wanted to make it a musical, so he reached out to her.
“Over the course of time, it changed forms, and then the pandemic hit and nobody was producing plays, so he decided to try to make it a podcast,” she said. “So a musical podcast play is really something that has hardly ever been done. So we’re blazing a trail and shopping it around, and meanwhile, it expanded. We wrote a whole lot of songs, and it’s really fun.”
The podcast will be cast like any other play, but they have to be sure the actors have “very distinctive voices so that you know what’s going on in between.”
“The challenge is setting the scene,” she said. “Making pictures appear in people’s heads that are not actually on the screen — on the stage.”
Ball said she has never been to Lufkin but is looking forward to exploring the scenery in this area.
“I want to drive close to the Big Thicket through there, and it’ll be all new to me,” she said. “And yet it’s familiar — it’s kind of like home, but I’ve never visited yet.”
This free performance will close SpringFEST after a full day of events. For more information on Marcia Ball, go to marciaball.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.