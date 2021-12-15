As we near the end of another unforgettable year, there are two words that come to mind: Thank you.
First, a huge thank you to the Woodland Heights team members. They are the backbone of our facility and the reason we are able to provide quality health care to Deep East Texas.
Once again, they have gone above and beyond during another year of the pandemic. As they attended to the ebb and flow of positive COVID-19 cases while following the ever-changing guidelines, they continued to care with compassion and do what needed to be done to care for their patients. They are heroes. Every day.
Second, thank you to our medical staff. Our community is blessed to have the wide span of talented primary care and specialty physicians available. They work tirelessly to be available for their patients, and their commitment to the community they serve does not go unnoticed.We are honored to work alongside you in caring for the citizens in Deep East Texas.
Next, a thank you to our many health care partners ... emergency medical personnel, nursing homes and assisted living centers, hospice and home health care and the many other health care operations that help patients as they make their transitions in care.
It takes us all to give the care our patients need, and we appreciate all your efforts as we navigate care together.
Last (but certainly not least), thank you to our patients. You place your trust in us, and we are honored. Our team works hard every day for you and your loved ones. Every decision made is to improve care for you. You have been our focus for more than 100 years and you will continue to be what motivates us. Thank you.
