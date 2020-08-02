The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in a search for a Beaumont man who left his home to go to the store Saturday afternoon and never returned.
The sheriff’s office located Travis Melancon’s vehicle around midnight Sunday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 69 south and FM 1818 after a welfare concern was called in on him. He had left his home to go to the store around 3 p.m. Saturday, according to sheriff’s office tactical dispatcher Leann Sikes.
The U.S. Forest Service, Texas Department of Public Safety helicopters, Texas state game wardens and the sheriff’s office are all involved in the search in the wooded area between Huntington and Zavalla. Texas Department of Criminal Justice search dogs were involved in the search earlier but are no longer on scene, Sikes said.
Melancon, who was born in 1985, is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
A Facebook post from his wife says “as of 5 am he was spotted alive and running into the woods no sightings of him since then.”
If you see Melancon, do not approach him, but please call the sheriff's office at (936) 634-3331.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.