BThe following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County & Cities Health District between May 9-20.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
El Salto Jalisco, 308 N. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: May 9
Inspection type: follow-up
Number of violations: 0
Casa Ole No. 25, 2100 Tulane Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: May 10
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 17
Reasons for violations: remove tape from ice machine outer surfaces; observed small reach-in cooler stored on top of wooden shelf; surfaces shall be nonabsorbent; repair/replace temperature-measuring device on warewashing machine; observed grease buildup on bottom of fryers; general clean needed inside of chip-holding equipment; observed black buildup on margarita machines; observed black buildup on ice machine near entry to kitchen; observed trash and other debris outside in back area near dumpsters; general clean needed outside to prevent accumulation of trash and to prevent a public nuisance; observed daylight coming from exit door in kitchen back area; observed daylight coming from exit door by office; increase lighting in bar area; repair/replace damaged tiles in bar area and increase grout; repair/replace damaged/exposed bare wood at bar countertop, surfaces shall be smooth, easily cleanable, nonabsorbent; repair/replace damaged broken tiles under warewashing machine; repair hole on floor in walk-in cooler by the walk-in freezer door to prevent standing water; increase grout in waitstaff area and kitchen area to prevent standing water; general clean needed under kitchen equipment and walls in wait staff station
Taqueria Leyvas, 901 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: May 17
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 20
Reasons for violations: bodily fluid cleanup kit required on site for responding to vomiting and diarrheal events; observed multiple flat tires on mobile unit, mobile unit shall be readily moveable at all times; observed small freezer not properly freezing animal proteins; did not observe proper labeling of fill hose, did not observe a fresh water tank on mobile unit; observed various animal proteins in freezer, which is not working properly; proteins stored in a freezer shall be frozen; frozen food shall be maintained frozen; observed improper thawing of meat at ambient room temperature; provide thermometer for measuring equipment ambient temperatures; no chemical sanitation measured at sanitation bucket, measured at 0 PPM; observed broken handle in small reach-in cooler; observed gap along the door of small reach-in cooler; observed Ziploc bags stored with clean utensils, person in charge stated they are washed and reused; person in charge stated grease trap is cleaned by her and grease is dumped on the ground at her residence; unable to confirm where water is discarded; no commissary on file due to the location she was using was closed; provide protective shielding for glass light bulbs or provide shatter-resistant bulbs; observed daylight from outside along the sides (gaps) of the entry/exit door; observed the closing mechanism of entry/exit door not working properly; observed soil accumulation under kitchen equipment; general clean needed under equipment and floor
General comment: Person in charge stated 915 Treadwood is where commissary is located. Visited location but was unable to confirm due to the place being uninhabited. Unable to verify where gray water is being disposed. Permit holder was originally opened with a commissary; variance forms were given to operate without a commissary; fresh water tank is needed on mobile unit; went to location on May 19 and spoke to Cecilia; application was mailed for a fixed facility; must provide proof that the person she is renting from will allow her to stay stationed without moving mobile unit; plumber needs to hook up direct line and reduced pressure zone in order to be a fixed facility and not moveable.
Panda Express No. 2292, 2501 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: May 20
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 6
Reasons for violations: walk-in cooler ambient temperature observed at 50F, food inside the cooler holding at 45.6F, manager states the unit froze up a few days ago and a tech was on site to repair; it appears that when the walk-in door is closed the side doors pop open and release all the cold air; when manager arrived this morning the side doors were open; all the food was discarded because it was held overnight above 41F; food observed on the make-table holding 44.6 with an ambient temperature of 44F; some food items were pulled from the walk-in cooler and others were held overnight on the make-table; food items discarded; replace/repair storage shelving in the walk-in cooler that has chipping paint; the make-table must be used according to the manufacturer’s instructions, repairs required; observed the line cook utilizing an improper ice bath in the drawers because the unit does not maintain cold-hold, work order placed while on site; repair metal trim at the walk-in cooler along the floor, metal observed not fully secured to the wall and damaged; general clean of the AC return and vents needed; lint buildup observed; maintaining these clean will help the AC unit work properly; also, it was kind of hot in the facility at the time of inspection with no cooking.
General comment: Assistant manager did show active managerial control with staff and compliance with violations; voluntarily closed and discarded food and called a technician to make immediate repairs; overall general cleanliness was good; speak with night-shift manager on daily tasks to monitor cold-, hot-holding temperatures.
