The Angelina Arts Alliance is seeking service-minded volunteers, ages 17 years and up, who would like to join EnCorps, AAA’s official volunteer team.
The annual sign-up orientation will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Temple Theater on the Angelina College campus.
Attendees will fill out applications, review procedures, preview the upcoming season, take a backstage tour and meet staff members. Enthusiasm, people skills and the desire to serve are desired traits
Angelina Arts volunteers help with general operations at the Temple Theater and The Pines Theater during productions. Jobs include greeting guests, handing out playbills, ushering and assisting with concessions and merchandise.
Please RSVP if you plan to attend by contacting Ginger at 699-5212, or ginger@angelinaarts.org.
Do not attend if you are COVID-19 positive, have symptoms such as fever, or are self-quarantined due to recent exposure. Instead, please call or email to sign up. Due to the current COVID-19 situation, we encourage all non-vaccinated individuals to wear a face mask for your protection.
“The upcoming 2021-22 season is our 21st anniversary and it is spectacular — blockbuster Broadway hits, inspiring performances, singers, dancers and musicians that will take your breath away,” operations manager Ginger Trotter said. ‘‘With more than 30 performances this season, we will need a large team of volunteers to make it happen.
‘‘Our EnCorps team is a fantastic group of people willing to donate their time to ensure Angelina Arts Alliance events at the Temple and Pines Theaters are a success – and in return, our volunteers see our amazing shows … for free.”
For more information, call Trotter at699.5212, visit angelinaarts.org or email ginger@angelinarts.org.
