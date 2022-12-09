Families can enjoy a holiday classic when “A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage” comes to Lufkin.
The show is at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Temple Theater. It is currently sold out, but for more information or to be put on a waiting list, call the Angelina Arts Alliance Box Office at (936) 633-5454.
“Produced by Gershwin Entertainment, ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live On Stage’ is a fresh take on the timeless classic that gives the audience a completely new way of experiencing the storyline as portrayed by real actors who maintain the integrity and spirit of each Peanuts character,” according to The Angelina Arts Alliance press release.
The live onstage adaptation of the classic animated special brings all the characters to life. It even expands the storyline into greater detail with more fun, more music and more finding the true Christmas spirit, the release states.
The production celebrates Charles M. Schulz’s “Peanuts” Comic Strip and 1965 Television Special and composer Vince Guaraldi’s musical score.
Schulz’s Emmy and Peabody award-winning story first aired on television more than 55 years ago.
“‘A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage’ is a truly charming and heartwarming production. Seeing the show is a new holiday tradition for many families as well as those who are nostalgic for the classic animated special,” said Todd Gershwin from Gershwin Entertainment. “It’s also a great way for young children to experience a theater show for the first time. There’s really no better way for fans to celebrate this holiday treasure than with the Peanuts gang.”
The show is 90 minutes and includes an intermission. After the final bow, the audience is invited to join the Peanuts gang in singing Christmas favorites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.