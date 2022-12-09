A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage

“A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage” is at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Temple Theater.

Families can enjoy a holiday classic when “A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage” comes to Lufkin.

The show is at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Temple Theater. It is currently sold out, but for more information or to be put on a waiting list, call the Angelina Arts Alliance Box Office at (936) 633-5454.