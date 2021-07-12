The Angelina Arts Alliance received a grant for nearly $140,000 from the Small Business Administration’s Shuttered Venue Operator program.
“We are deeply relieved and excited about receiving this grant from the SBA’s Shuttered Venue Operator grant program,” Jennifer Allen, AAA executive director, said in a press release on Monday.
“These funds, along with the generosity of many individuals and organizations in our community, have fully restored the financial losses that our organization experienced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The Arts Alliance, in tune with many other venues across the United States, struggled during the pandemic as lockdown efforts kept people from the performing arts. The organization worked to bring performances that could work outdoors to Lufkin and closed South First Street on more than one occasion to bring people some relief.
The Quebe Sisters ventured into the organization’s first performance like this and their show stopped passersby and intended audience members for a cool evening under the stars.
“It is a good break,” said Mauricio Buran in October as he rode his bike home from work. “I’m just enjoying the show from the sidelines.”
Despite these performances, though, the organization still lost much-needed revenue; the $138,461.95 grant will cover 40% of the 2020-21 season’s funding.
The Shuttered Venue grant was established by the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits and Venue Act enacted in late December 2020 and amended by the American Rescue Plan in March 2021, the release by the alliance stated.
Approximately $4.8 billion of the $16 billion included in the relief program has been allocated to venues, operators, nonprofit performing arts organizations, promoters, artists, movie theaters, museums and other live event industry operators, the release stated.
“Most of all, we are grateful to close the chapter on a very challenging year with the funds needed to sustain our growth and future success,” Allen said.
