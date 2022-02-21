Vegetables are on the menu for Tuesday when the East Texas Food Bank holds its next food distribution from 10 a.m. to noon at the George H. Henderson Jr. Exposition Center.
“Before the pandemic, the East Texas Food Bank held produce distributions in conjunction with a food pantry day at various locations,” said Rebecca Berkley, director of communications and marketing for the food bank.
“Since the pandemic began, the ETFB started holding separate distributions with produce to make sure East Texans have access to healthy, nutritious food.”
The food bank helped to feed 1200 local families in November and 800 in December for the holidays, according to Berkley. The agency served 250 families in January.
“If people want to attend the distribution, just show up and there are no ID or other requirements,” Berkeley said. “We know it’s a tough time right now for many East Texans with the rising costs of food and other items. Our produce boxes this week included potatoes, sweet potatoes, cabbage, onions and other vegetables.”
Those who need to know where else they can pick up food can visit EastTexasFoodBank.org and click on Find Food to find food pantries.
“We also offer a food pantry at our Lufkin Resource Center and the days and times are on the website,” Berkeley said.
