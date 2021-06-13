A 10-year-old boy died Saturday night after drowning in a swimming pool at a home in Pollok earlier that evening, according to Angelina County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Alton Lenderman.
The sheriff’s office received a 911 call reporting the drowning at the home in the 100 block of Julie Road around 7:33 p.m.
Deputies arrived on scene and administered CPR, then the boy was transported by ambulance to St. Luke’s Health Memorial-Lufkin, where medical staff attempted to resuscitate him but he was later pronounced dead, Lenderman said.
The investigation remains active.
