The documentary film “Citizens At Last: Texas Women Fight For The Vote” will be shown at the Temple Theater instead of the Pines Theater at 2 p.m. Saturday, according to the Angelina Arts Alliance.
The change is due to roof damage and impending repairs at The Pines Theater.
The documentary is produced by Lufkin community leader Ellen Temple, in partnership with filmmaker Nancy Schiesari, and is based on Temple’s book “Citizens at Last: The Woman Suffrage Movement in Texas.”
The documentary chronicles the Texas suffragists and “tells the story of the grit, persistence and tactical smarts of the Texas women who organized, demonstrated and won the vote for women. ‘Citizens at Last’ follows the early days of organizing, explores the strategic role Texas suffragists played in the national movement, and exposes the pro-Jim Crow policies of the anti-suffragists who stood in their way.”
Notable Texans such as Minnie Fisher Cunningham, Annette Finnigan, Marianna Folsom, Jovita Idar and Maude Sampson are featured for their role in the ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment in Texas.
“We are thrilled to be able to present this important story about the Texas women who struggled and sacrificed to help secure the right for women to vote,” said Jennifer Allen, executive director of the Angelina Arts Alliance. “We also want to honor the legacy of these women and help educate the community about the historical, cultural and social significance of this movement.”
The film is one hour long followed by a 20-minute panel discussion with the filmmakers. The screening is free, but tickets are required.
Tickets are available at the Angelina Arts Alliance box office, 108 S. First St., by phone at (936) 633-5454 or online at angelinaarts.org. Tickets are available on a first come, first serve basis.
