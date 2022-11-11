featured Veterans Day Parade on tap for Saturday By KAYLEY FRAZE/The Lufkin Daily News Kayley Fraze Author email Nov 11, 2022 Nov 11, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A child waves an American flag during Huntington’s annual Veterans Day Parade in this November 2020 file photo. JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Saturday’s Angelina County Veterans Day Parade will offer East Texans a chance to celebrate living in the land of the free because of the brave.The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Main Street in Huntington, with participants lining up at 9 a.m.Event organizer Marilyn Davis started the parade 21 years ago after being approached by two veterans who thought it was needed in the county.“We’d never had one, so I jumped in and started putting things together,” she said.This year’s parade will consist of a great number of floats, performances and horses, Davis said.“You can see lots of people lined up on the sidewalks to watch the parade,” she said. “If you don’t want to be in the parade, come and watch it and honor our veterans as they come by.Davis is proud the parade has honored veterans for 21 years and hopes it continues for years to come.“We need to honor our veterans, whether they’re present or past, alive or dead,” she said. “With things going the way they are in the world today, people need to come out and support our veterans.”Those interested in participating in the parade can still do so by calling Davis at (936) 414-1733.A ceremony will follow the parade at Centennial Park. Attendees also can shop from vendors and enjoy music. Kayley Fraze’s email address is kayley.fraze@lufkindailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Veterans Day Parade Marilyn Davis Parade History Show Veteran Attendee Ceremony Vendor Texan Kayley Fraze Author email Follow Kayley Fraze Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesComplex issues: Former tenants of Shadow Creek Apartments discuss why they movedFormer county commissioner indicted for sexually assaulting a childAngelina incumbents winBUSINESS ROUNDUP: The Downtown Scoop holding its grand opening todayWoman arrives at Angelina County Jail after resisting arrest, running from policeMedicare penalizing local hospitals for higher-than-expected readmission ratesElection Night returnsPOLICE REPORTS: Authorities make 4 arrestsTEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY’S SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY FOR ANGELINA COUNTYToasts of the town: Chamber Business Awards recognize decades of work by individuals, agencies throughout the county Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
