Ta’Zyion Douglas, 19, of Nacogdoches, turned himself in today after being charged with murder late Friday in the April 27 shooting death of Christopher “Lil Chris” Rogers, according to Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin.
Douglas was in the process of being booked into the Angelina County Jail late this afternoon.
“We thank you all for the tips and information you’ve provided on his location in the last two days,” Pebsworth said.
The Lufkin Police Department on Friday issued four murder warrants on Ahman “Monn” Hill, 18, Zamoria “Z” Davis, 17, Daquavion “Qua” Kidd, 18, and Douglas, all of Nacogdoches, according to a previous press release from Pebsworth.
Warrants were served to Hill and Davis in the Nacogdoches County Jail, where they were being held before being transferred to the Angelina County Jail — Hill on a revocation of probation charge and Davis on 13 counts of engaging in organized criminal activity. A warrant also was served on Kidd. Bond for each of the men has been set at $1 million on the first-degree felony charges.
Rogers was found shot to death in his driveway in the 700 block of Rowe Avenue just before midnight April 27.
Detectives learned through the course of their investigation that the four suspects were allegedly looking for Rogers and one of his friends to retaliate against them over words exchanged in rap songs distributed over social media platforms including YouTube, according to the release.
The four suspects are allegedly affiliated with a Nacogdoches gang identified under different names including Top Flight, PGC, GGO, MGNG, and/or GSO (Gang “expletive” Only) that is considered a rival to Lufkin’s “Jaccboyworld” and its subsidiaries, the release states. Police believe these groups are responsible for numerous gang-related shootings in Lufkin and Nacogdoches in the past two years.
In the past week, Lufkin and Nacogdoches officials have seen an uptick in “drive-by” type shootings resulting in injury and property damage. For this reason, the department is asking residents to report any suspicious activity by calling 633-0356 or they can give information regarding a specific incident to Crime Stoppers at 639-TIPS.
The department’s Street Crimes Unit will be patrolling areas where these shootings have occurred. This specialized unit also will include officers who volunteered to work additional shifts. Officers will be making vehicle and pedestrian contacts in these areas to locate shooting suspects and witnesses.
