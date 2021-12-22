December is the time we celebrate Christmas and its meaning to us. It also is an opportunity for spending time with loved ones and friends, enjoying good food, (though sometimes too much of it), and watching Christmas movies while basking in the glow of a roaring fire.
The last week of December always provides us with an opportunity to reflect upon the previous 12 months to consider our accomplishments, victories, and yes, even our failures.
As we review our accomplishments, we enjoy a certain amount of pride and self-respect; this is only natural, since we realize that our intellect, desires, determination and efforts have come together to facilitate the achievement to which we aspired in the first place.
When we look at our victories, we recognize they can be both large and small, significant and insignificant, planned and unplanned. Some of these victories we are not even aware of until after the fact, and sometimes even much later. Our victories, however, afford us the feeling of improved self-worth and pride.
As we reflect upon our failures, we shouldn’t dwell upon them to the extent that we become discouraged or depressed. Instead, it is important to remember them and use them as a method of learning, improving, growing.
Reflection should be a step for success, if used as such. It matters not which personal areas of self we reflect upon — mental, physical, emotional or spiritual — we all can learn from the past and build upon it to create a better future.
As we approach the new year, let us resolve to learn from past mistakes. Let us use previous successes as the impetus for myriad positive, even incredible, achievements. Let us also be a motivating factor for others to do the same.
During this period of reflection and learning, we must remember it will take all of us working together to bring about positive, exciting change and success in our county, state and nation.
This season of the year is an excellent time to begin, as an atmosphere of kindness, joy, love and even forgiveness permeates the air.
For each of you, I wish a safe and Merry Christmas!
