The Angelina College Police Academy graduated 26 new cadets Monday in a ceremony inside AC’s Hudgins Hall Auditorium.
AC Police Chief Doug Conn addressed Class 107 about their dedication to completing the rigorous course — and reminded them to take the same dedication into their careers in law enforcement.
“Our ceremony may be a virtual one, but graduating a police academy is honorable no matter how you do it,” Conn said. “You’re going to leave here, and you’re going to find your niche in law enforcement. When you do, you follow it as far as you can.
“Anything you can do to serve your community, you do it. It’s important to do your job in a professional and ethical manner. If something seems like it’s wrong, it probably is.”
Angelina College was issued a license to operate a police academy in 12 East Texas counties in September of 1993 by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. The academy offers basic and in-service training courses at sites throughout Deep East Texas with the assistance of an advisory board, which assists in directing the academy.
The graduating cadets of Class 107 included Marcus Bailey, Livingston; Chondra Beaty, Cleveland; Kendall Benfer, Livingston; Victoria Brooks, Livingston; James Copeland, Garrison; Jordan Courtney, Zavalla; Jake Forman, Lufkin; Darien Francis, Houston; Gustavo Garcia, Lufkin; Jonathan Gomez, Huntsville; Korey Kirkpatrick, Livingston; Joseph Lewien, Colmesneil; Adam McDowell, Onalaska; Jared Miller, Rusk; Dustin Montgomery, Livingston; Michael Murff, Crockett; Kimberly Reed, Lovelady; Kasey Ryan, Newton; Jesse Shaver, Jasper; Thomas Smith, Jacksonville, North Carolina; Coty Sterling, Buna; Seth Thompson, Huntsville; Robert Twine, Huntsville; Travis Vaughn, Milam; Zachery White, Lufkin; and Shawn Wood, Jasper.
The class valedictorian was Thomas Smith; the Top Gun and Best Driver awards recipient was Marcus Bailey.
