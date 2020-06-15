Funeral arrangements have been made and an account has been opened to help the family of James Cosby, a man who was allegedly murdered in his home Saturday evening.
Cosby was in his living room watching TV with his wife when his son, Cody Bryson Cosby, 44, came from a back room and shot him twice while he was sitting in his recliner, Angelina County Sheriff's Office Capt. Alton Lenderman said.
Deputies arrested Cody Cosby, 44, early Sunday morning after he reportedly fled as far as Cleveland but returned to Diboll. He remains in the Angelina County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
James Cosby lived in Diboll for 49 years and worked as a self-employed carpenter on offshore oil rigs, according to his obituary from Carroway Funeral Home. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and making jelly, and he loved Jesus Christ and his family passionately.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at First United Pentecostal Church.
An account has been set up at Angelina Savings Bank in honor of James Cosby for people to donate in lieu of flowers to help the family with funeral expenses.
"We would like to thank everyone for your thoughts, prayers, calls, etc.," a Facebook post by Erica M. Cosby reads. "It's hard to imagine not having this loving man in our lives anymore. Please continue to keep our family in your prayers."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.